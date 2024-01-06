MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Auckland Open: Defending champion Gauff downs Navarro to secure final berth

The world No. 3 made light work of Navarro in progressing to the decider, where she will meet either China’s Wang Xiyu or Elina Svitolina on Sunday. Wang and Svitolina are set to face off on Saturday.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 10:33 IST , BRISBANE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Coco Gauff of the United States plays a forehand return to compatriot Emma Navarro during their semifinal match at the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland,
Coco Gauff of the United States plays a forehand return to compatriot Emma Navarro during their semifinal match at the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland, | Photo Credit: ANDREW CORNAGA/AP
infoIcon

Coco Gauff of the United States plays a forehand return to compatriot Emma Navarro during their semifinal match at the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland, | Photo Credit: ANDREW CORNAGA/AP

Top seed Coco Gauff will continue her defence of the Auckland Open title in Sunday’s final after the U.S Open champion brushed aside fellow American Emma Navarro 6-3 6-1 in the Australian Open warm-up event on Saturday.

The world No. 3 made light work of Navarro in progressing to the decider, where she will meet either China’s Wang Xiyu or Elina Svitolina on Sunday. Wang and Svitolina are set to face off on Saturday.

“Definitely a good start to my 2024, Emma’s an incredible player,” Gauff said. “(I wanted to be) aggressive in my serve and return; we played a practice set here before the tournament started and she was playing really well so I knew I had to be at my best if I wanted to win.”

Gauff made a commanding start and held a 4-2 lead in the opening set when rain, which has fallen regularly throughout the tournament, briefly stopped play.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

The 19-year-old American continued her strong showing, extending her lead upon the players’ return to the court and eventually winning the first set with few concerns.

Gauff then tightened her grip when she broke her compatriot’s serve in the opening game of the second set and consolidated that lead further after a Navarro miss-hit in the fifth game that gave her an unassailable lead.

Later in the day, reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will face Victoria Azarenka in the semi-finals of the Brisbane International with Elena Rybakina, last year’s runner-up at Melbourne Park, taking on Linda Noskova.

Top seed Holge Rune will be in action in the men’s event when he faces Roman Safiullin in the semi-finals. (

Related Topics

Coco Gauff /

Auckland Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Auckland Open: Defending champion Gauff downs Navarro to secure final berth
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Amritraj on Hall of Fame induction – ‘A very, very special present’
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score, Round 1 Matches Day 2: Latest updates; Scorecard; KAR vs PUN; TN vs GUJ, BEN vs AP
    Team Sportstar
  4. United Cup 2024: Swiatek, Hurkacz lead Poland into final
    AP
  5. Tottenham Hotspur boss Postecoglou pleased with Porro’s progress
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Auckland Open: Defending champion Gauff downs Navarro to secure final berth
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Amritraj on Hall of Fame induction – ‘A very, very special present’
    N. Sudarshan
  3. United Cup 2024: Swiatek, Hurkacz lead Poland into final
    AP
  4. Nadal suffers injury worry before Australian Open
    AFP
  5. Russian tennis player Vladislav Ivanov gets four-year ban for refusing doping test
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Auckland Open: Defending champion Gauff downs Navarro to secure final berth
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Amritraj on Hall of Fame induction – ‘A very, very special present’
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Live Score, Round 1 Matches Day 2: Latest updates; Scorecard; KAR vs PUN; TN vs GUJ, BEN vs AP
    Team Sportstar
  4. United Cup 2024: Swiatek, Hurkacz lead Poland into final
    AP
  5. Tottenham Hotspur boss Postecoglou pleased with Porro’s progress
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment