MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Auger-Aliassime defeats Hurkacz to retain Swiss Indoors title

With this loss, Hurkacz stays ninth in the race for a place in the ATP Finals and trails Holger Rune for the final qualifying spot by 15 points.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 23:11 IST , BASEL - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime holds the trophy after defeating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Swiss Indoors tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday.
Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime holds the trophy after defeating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Swiss Indoors tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime holds the trophy after defeating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Swiss Indoors tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime completed a successful defence of his title in Basel on Sunday with a 7-6(3), 7-6(5) win over Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament with a losing record this season but grew in confidence over the week, seeing off Hurkacz in a pair of tie-breaks.

It was his first title since lifting the same trophy in Switzerland 12 months ago.

“I’m definitely back. I let my racquet talk. That’s always been the motto of my career,” said Auger-Aliassime.

“I’ve had the conviction that I can be a top player since I’m a kid, but there were many doubts this year about my performances and why.”

Auger-Aliassime had failed to win multiple matches in 12 straight tournaments before making the quarterfinals in Tokyo last week. He lost in the first round at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

“I’m happy that I was able to prove to everybody that I still belong among the best players in the world, that I can play this level. I never doubted it, but it’s good to confirm it on the court,” he said.

The loss for Hurkacz dented the Pole’s bid to reach the ATP Finals for the second time in three years.

He is ninth in the race for a place in the eight-man field and would have cut the gap to Holger Rune in the final qualifying spot to 15 points with victory.

Related stories

Related Topics

ATP /

Felix Auger-Aliassime /

Hubert Hurkacz /

Swiss Indoors

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Auger-Aliassime defeats Hurkacz to retain Swiss Indoors title
    AFP
  2. Vienna Open 2023: Jannik Sinner edges out Daniil Medvedev in final
    AFP
  3. IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Mott questions Root’s dismissal; concedes Indian bowlers put England under pressure
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC claims first home win, fires five goals against struggling Punjab FC
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Manchester United vs Manchester City Highlights, Premier League 2023: Haaland double and Foden takes MCI to 3-0 win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Auger-Aliassime defeats Hurkacz to retain Swiss Indoors title
    AFP
  2. Vienna Open 2023: Jannik Sinner edges out Daniil Medvedev in final
    AFP
  3. Tennis Premier League hosts talent hunt caravan in Delhi
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Haddad Maia beats Zheng to win WTA Elite Trophy
    AP
  5. Hurkacz battles into Basel final, to face Auger-Aliassime
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Auger-Aliassime defeats Hurkacz to retain Swiss Indoors title
    AFP
  2. Vienna Open 2023: Jannik Sinner edges out Daniil Medvedev in final
    AFP
  3. IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Mott questions Root’s dismissal; concedes Indian bowlers put England under pressure
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC claims first home win, fires five goals against struggling Punjab FC
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Manchester United vs Manchester City Highlights, Premier League 2023: Haaland double and Foden takes MCI to 3-0 win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment