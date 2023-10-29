Vienna Open 2023:Jannik Sinner edges out Daniil Medvedev in final

Italy’s Jannik Sinner won his fourth ATP title of the season on Sunday after beating Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (9/7), 4-6, 6-3 in the final in Vienna.

Sinner defeated Medvedev for the second time in three weeks, having also overcome the Russian in the Beijing final at the start of October.

Medvedev was attempting to retain the title he won last year in Austria but Sinner nudged ahead in the final set, taking his ninth break point of an 18-minute game for a 3-1 lead.

Former world number one Medvedev broke back the following game only to immediately again drop serve, allowing Sinner to close out victory in just over three hours.

Both players are in the draw for next week’s Paris Masters. Sinner and Medvedev have already qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin.