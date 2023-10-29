MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Novak Djokovic lists Paris 2024 Olympics among ‘big goals’

The 36-year-old Djokovic dashed back from the U.S. Open to help Serbia into the Davis Cup quarterfinals on September 15 but then skipped the tour’s return to China, instead spending time with his family.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 07:44 IST , Paris - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Novak Djokovic was spotted in the stands during the Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Paris.
Novak Djokovic was spotted in the stands during the Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Paris. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic was spotted in the stands during the Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Paris. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Novak Djokovic said winning Olympic gold next year is one of his main ambitions as he returns to action at the Paris Masters next week after taking time off following his record-tying 24th Grand Slam title in New York.

The 36-year-old Djokovic dashed back from the U.S. Open to help Serbia into the Davis Cup quarterfinals on September 15 but then skipped the tour’s return to China, instead spending time with his family.

Rafael Nadal last month said Djokovic was the “best in history” after seeing his longtime rival overtake his mark for most major titles in men’s tennis this year with the Spaniard sidelined by injury.

Djokovic was reluctant to wade into what is an endless debate over who is the greatest men’s tennis player in history but admitted it was nice hearing Nadal’s assessment.

“I’m not going to say I am the greatest player of all times. It’s not up to me to say things like that. I leave it up to others,” said Djokovic.

“Obviously I’m very proud that my greatest rival could say such things, but I leave this discussion to other people.”

Only his defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final denied Djokovic a calendar Grand Slam, and the Serbian hopes next year will be another one to remember.

Djokovic dreams of joining Nadal and Andre Agassi in a select group of men to have won all four Grand Slams as well as Olympic singles gold.

He claimed bronze on his Olympic debut in 2008 in Beijing but has missed out on a medal in three tries since, coming fourth in 2012 and 2021 while losing to Juan Martin del Potro in the first round in 2016.

“My greatest motivation is still love for the game. I really like competing,” said Djokovic.

“Then, you know, I always have goals, you know, and to win another slam, to be No. 1 again, to finish the year as No. 1.

“Those are let’s say the big goals. Of course next year is Olympic Games. I really want to do well in Olympic Games, represent my country. Davis Cup is something that still gives me a lot of inspiration.”

Feeling refreshed after his recent break, which included a trip to the Ryder Cup in Rome, Djokovic is bidding for his seventh Bercy crown after losing to Holger Rune in last year’s final.

He will start against Miomir Kecmanovic or Tomas Martin Etcheverry in his opening match, with Tokyo champion Ben Shelton a potential opponent in the third round.

Alcaraz is also set to play after recovering from lower back and left foot injuries that led him to pull out of this week’s event in Basel.

World number two Alcaraz has played 72 matches on the ATP Tour this year, winning six titles, the most recent of which came at Wimbledon in July where he defeated Djokovic in a five-set final.

He lost in the semifinals of the U.S. Open, and made the last four in Beijing before going out of the Shanghai Masters earlier this month in the last 16.

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Rafael Nadal /

Andre Agassi /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic lists Paris 2024 Olympics among ‘big goals’
    AFP
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: It was cool to see the crowd chant my name on multiple occasions, says Rachin Ravindra
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. IND vs ENG head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: India vs England stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: India vs England WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin hopes to break duck at home against newly-promoted Punjab
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Novak Djokovic lists Paris 2024 Olympics among ‘big goals’
    AFP
  2. Vienna Open 2023: Medvedev downs Tsitsipas, faces Sinner in final
    AFP
  3. WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Zheng Qinwen beats Zhu Lin to reach final against Haddad Maia
    AP
  4. Sabalenka tries to seal year-end No.1 spot at WTA Finals
    AFP
  5. WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Zheng Qinwen beats Ostapenko to set up an all-Chinese semifinal clash with Zhu Lin
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic lists Paris 2024 Olympics among ‘big goals’
    AFP
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: It was cool to see the crowd chant my name on multiple occasions, says Rachin Ravindra
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. IND vs ENG head-to-head record in ODIs, ICC World Cup 2023: India vs England stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: India vs England WC results, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin hopes to break duck at home against newly-promoted Punjab
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment