Vienna Open 2023: Medvedev downs Tsitsipas, faces Sinner in final

Daniil Medvedev moved one match closer to defending his Vienna ATP 500 title by overcoming Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6(6) in Saturday’s semifinal.
The top-seeded Russian, seeking his sixth title of the season, will face Italian Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s final after his win over Andrey Rublev 7-5, 7-6(5).
In a high-quality contest Medvedev, committed only 10 unforced errors and saved the three break points he faced, all at 2-1 in the opening set.
The 27-year-old broke his Greek rival’s serve at 3-3 and went on and seal the set.
An attacking Tsitsipas, relying on his serve and volley game, held his serve under pressure at 3-3 in the second, only succumbing in the tiebreak with two forehand errors from 6/6.
Medvedev, who has already secured his ticket to the end-of-season ATP Finals, will be playing in his 36th tour-level final and ninth of 2023.
He has faced Sinner in three of the eight finals he has reached so far this season. While the Russian emerged victorious in Rotterdam and Miami, Sinner finally got the better of him in Beijing. Medvedev leads the head-to-head record 6-1.
