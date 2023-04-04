Tennis

Augusta Masters 2023, Pairings: McIlroy joined by Kim and Burns, Scheffler with Homa

Augusta National revealed the pairings on Tuesday with no shocking moves involving LIV Golf players, who were scattered among the field alongside PGA rivals throughout the a six-hour span.

AFP
AUGUSTA, USA 04 April, 2023 22:45 IST
Scottie Scheffler of the US chips a shot on the 13th green during a practice round at Augusta National.

Scottie Scheffler of the US chips a shot on the 13th green during a practice round at Augusta National. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler will be joined by fifth-ranked Max Homa while world number two Rory McIlroy opens alongside Tom Kim and Sam Burns when the 87th Masters begins Thursday.

Scheffler, who won last month’s Players Championship, will be joined by Homa, who won his sixth PGA title in January at Torrey Pines, and reigning US Amateur champion Sam Bennett.

Four-time major winner McIlroy, trying to complete a career Grand Slam, will play the first two rounds alongside 20-year-old South Korean Kim, who won two PGA titles last year, and 11th-ranked American Burns, who won the WGC Match Play two weeks ago.

Jordan Spieth: ‘I have enough’ weapons to win Masters again

Scheffler’s group tees off 1:36 p.m. in Thursday’s opening round, 12 minutes ahead of the McIlroy trio in the day’s penultimate group.

Canada’s Mike Weir will hit the first competitive shot at 8 a.m., playing alongside US LIV Golf player Kevin Na.

Reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith, the world number six and LIV Golf player from Australia, will tee off at 10:54 a.m. Thursday alongside 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and South Korea’s Im Sung-jae.

Starting in the group just ahead of them at 10:42 will be 2022 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, Spain’s third-ranked Jon Rahm and American Cameron Young, the 2022 PGA Rookie of the Year.

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner and five-time Masters champion, tees off at 10:18 a.m. alongside Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele.

Reigning US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick of England will open at 1:24 p.m. Thursday alongside Americans Will Zalatoris and Collin Morikawa.

The group ahead of them will feature England’s Justin Rose, LIV Golf’s former Masters champion Dustin Johnson and last week’s PGA Texas Open winner, Corey Conners of Canada.

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson of LIV will be joined by South Korean Kim Si-woo and American Tom Hoge in the 12:24 p.m. group.

Scotsman Sandy Lyle, 65, will start his final Masters alongside LIV golfers Talor Gooch and Jason Kokrak at 8:24 a.m. Thursday.

