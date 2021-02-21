Tennis Djokovic vs Medvedev, Australia Open Men's Single Finals 2021 Live Score: Novak Djokovic up for record ninth title Australian Open Tennis, Men's Single Finals 2021 Live Score Streaming: Follow Sportstar for the live tennis score updates between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 February, 2021 12:45 IST Novak Djokovic is well on his way to registering a record-extending ninth Australian Open but standing in his way is a formidable contender in Daniil Medvedev. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 February, 2021 12:45 IST Welcome to the live coverage of the Australian Open men's single final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev.The men's final begins at 2pm IST. Sit tight as we bring as you the latest from Melbourne Park. As we gear up for the men's final today, check out the highlights of the women's singles final where Naomi Osaka won her second Australian Open title, beating Jennifer Brady. All you need to knowWhat time will the final start?The men’s singles final will begin at 2.00 pm ISTWhere will the final take place?The final will happen at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.Where to watch in India?The final will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV and the Sony LIV website.The Sportstar Aces Awards are back! This time, we are honouring the Giants of the Decade. Cast your vote for your favourite sportsperson today! VOTE HERE