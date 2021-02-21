Djokovic vs Medvedev, Australia Open Men's Single Finals 2021 Live Score: Novak Djokovic up for record ninth title

Welcome to the live coverage of the Australian Open men's single final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev.



The men's final begins at 2pm IST. Sit tight as we bring as you the latest from Melbourne Park.



As we gear up for the men's final today, check out the highlights of the women's singles final where Naomi Osaka won her second Australian Open title, beating Jennifer Brady.

All you need to know



What time will the final start?

The men’s singles final will begin at 2.00 pm IST

Where will the final take place?

The final will happen at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Where to watch in India?

The final will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV and the Sony LIV website.