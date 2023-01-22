Australian Open 2023, January 23 schedule: Djokovic vs De Minaur in fourth round, Sabalenka faces Bencic

Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on local hope Alex de Minaur in fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Monday.
In women’s singles, fifth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka faces 12th-seeded Swiss player Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.
Here’s the list of all fourth-round fixtures for day eight of the 2023 Australian Open:
Rod Laver Arena
Women’s Singles - [5] Aryna Sabalenka (BUL) vs [12] Belinda Bencic (SUI) - 5:30AM IST
Women’s Singles - [4] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Magda Linette (POL)
Men’s Singles - [5] Andrey Rublev (RUS) vs [9] Holger Rune (DEN) - Not before 9AM IST
Men’s Singles - [4] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) - 1:30PM IST
READ: Indians at Australian Open 2023, January 23 schedule - Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna pair in mixed doubles second round
Margaret Court Arena
Women’s Singles -Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) - Not before 7AM IST
Men’s Singles - [24] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) vs Tommy Paul (USA) - Not before 10:30AM IST
John Cain Arena
Men’s Singles - Ben Shelton (USA) vs J.J. Wolf (USA) - Not before 8:30AM IST
Kia Arena
Women’s Singles - [23] Zhang Shuai (CHN) vs [30] Karolina Pliskova (CZE) - Not before 7:30AM IST