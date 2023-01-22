Australian Open 2023, January 23 schedule: Djokovic vs De Minaur in fourth round, Sabalenka faces Bencic

Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on local hope Alex de Minaur in fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Monday.

In women’s singles, fifth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka faces 12th-seeded Swiss player Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

Here’s the list of all fourth-round fixtures for day eight of the 2023 Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Women’s Singles - [5] Aryna Sabalenka (BUL) vs [12] Belinda Bencic (SUI) - 5:30AM IST

Women’s Singles - [4] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Magda Linette (POL)

Men’s Singles - [5] Andrey Rublev (RUS) vs [9] Holger Rune (DEN) - Not before 9AM IST

Men’s Singles - [4] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) - 1:30PM IST

Where to watch 2023 Australian Open in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the Australian Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

Margaret Court Arena

Women’s Singles -Donna Vekic (CRO) vs Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) - Not before 7AM IST

Men’s Singles - [24] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) vs Tommy Paul (USA) - Not before 10:30AM IST

John Cain Arena

Men’s Singles - Ben Shelton (USA) vs J.J. Wolf (USA) - Not before 8:30AM IST

Kia Arena

Women’s Singles - [23] Zhang Shuai (CHN) vs [30] Karolina Pliskova (CZE) - Not before 7:30AM IST