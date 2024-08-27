MagazineBuy Print

Chauhan replies to AICF, ‘categorically’ denies responsibility for alleged missing documents

The AICF issued the show cause notice to Chauhan regarding the missing documents of the ‘federation’s operations’ and mismanagement in terms of ‘record-keeping and unauthorised alterations’ during his tenure as the governing body’s secretary that ended in 2022.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 22:12 IST , Chennai

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Bharat Singh Chauhan, chairman of the FIDE Advisory Board.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bharat Singh Chauhan, chairman of the FIDE Advisory Board. | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam. B / The Hindu

Bharat Singh Chauhan, Chairman of the FIDE Advisory Board, on Tuesday “categorically” denied any alleged missing documents pertaining to the operations of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) in his reply to the show cause notice served to him on August 5.

The AICF issued the show cause notice to Chauhan regarding the missing documents of the ‘federation’s operations’ and mismanagement in terms of ‘record-keeping and unauthorised alterations’ during his tenure as the governing body’s secretary that ended in 2022.

In his mail, which is in PTI’s possession, through which he denied any mismanagement during his tenure, Chauhan said, “I am protesting the impugned show cause notice dated August 5, 2024, which was issued in a manner that is clearly malicious and contrary to the principles of fairness and transparency that should govern the AICF.

“I categorically deny any responsibility for any alleged missing documents. It is important to underscore that since my departure nearly two years ago, I have not retained any documents belonging to the AICF,” he wrote.

Chauhan said Dev Patel, the AICF Secretary, has shown disregard to regulations of the body.

Also read | National Chess Championship: Karthik comes from behind and edges Ganguly to script thrilling title win

“The actions taken by Mr Patel in this instance demonstrate a blatant and brazen disregard for the established rules and procedures of the Federation, that not only reflects poorly on the Federation but also show his immoral and unethical conduct.

“His actions can be characterised as a deliberate attempt to intimidate and harass those who have raised legitimate concerns about the Federation’s operations.” Chauhan said hence he had filed a complaint against Patel for ‘his egregious disregard for the organisation’s Constitution and Code of Ethics’.

However, the AICF continued to seek the whereabouts of the documents, and considering his current health condition asked Chauhan not to present them in person.

“Keeping in mind your health condition, we request you to provide us information regarding the whereabouts of the missing documents. You need not come personally to submit the documents to our office,” read AICF’s response to Chauhan’s complaint.

But Chauhan in his latest mail denied any mishandling of the missing documents and maintained that they have remained in the AICF offices in New Delhi and Chennai.

“It is perplexing and concerning that nearly two years after my tenure ended, a request for documents is now being raised, especially after the stewardship of three Secretaries who have since held office, including Mr AK Verma,” Chauhan wrote.

He also raised concerns over AICF’s ‘current management and the integrity of the records being maintained’, expressing reservations that the documents are being deliberately mishandled to tarnish his reputation.

“I am compelled to express my concern that these documents may have been deliberately mishandled or withheld by individuals with vested interests, possibly aiming to tarnish my reputation,” Chauhan wrote further.

“It is my belief that all AICF documents are presently under the custody of Mr Verma, now serving as the Head of Operations. Any alleged disappearance of documents likely occurred during his tenure as the Interim Secretary.” He assured AICF that he would be willing to help in retrieving the missing documents despite his poor health.

“I remain fully committed to assisting the Federation in retrieving any missing documents, should it be necessary. All relevant official communications and documents should be accessible through the AICF’s email system and the records maintained by the Registrar of Societies of Tamil Nadu.

“I respectfully request that my position be duly considered, and I stand ready to provide any further clarification or assistance required by the AICF,” Chauhan informed in the mail.

Efforts to reach Patel for a response on the matter went unanswered.

