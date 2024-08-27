MagazineBuy Print

India to have 30 grapplers in U-20 World Wrestling Championships 2024

Matches in Greco-Roman will kick off the Worlds, followed by Women’s Wrestling, with the tournament finishing off with the Freestyle bouts.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 21:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
In the recently concluded U-17 Worlds in Jordan, India came home with a total of eight medals, which included five golds in Women's Wrestling. The impressive performance from the girls earned India the women's team title. 
In the recently concluded U-17 Worlds in Jordan, India came home with a total of eight medals, which included five golds in Women’s Wrestling. The impressive performance from the girls earned India the women’s team title.  | Photo Credit: UWW
infoIcon

In the recently concluded U-17 Worlds in Jordan, India came home with a total of eight medals, which included five golds in Women's Wrestling. The impressive performance from the girls earned India the women's team title.  | Photo Credit: UWW

India will have 30 athletes at the upcoming U-20 Wrestling World Championships which kicks off on September 2 in Pontevedra, Spain, the United World Wrestling announced on Monday.

The entries include grapplers across all three categories - Freestyle, Women’s Wrestling, and Greco-Roman.

In the recently concluded U-17 Worlds in Jordan, India came home with a total of eight medals, which included five golds in Women’s Wrestling. The impressive performance from the girls earned India the women’s team title. The country failed to medal in the Freestyle categories.

Matches in Greco-Roman will kick off the Worlds, followed by Women’s Wrestling, with the tournament finishing off with the Freestyle bouts.

Here’s a look at India’s entries for the U-20 Wrestling World Championships 2024:

Indian wrestlers at the U-20 Wrestling World Championships 2024
Greco-Roman
Anil Mor (55kg)
Mohit Narwal (60kg)
Nishant (63kg)
Sachin (67kg)
Aakash Punia (72kg)
Nishant Phogat (77kg)
Prince (82kg)
Rohit (87kg)
Naman (97kg)
Uttam Rana (130kg)
Women’s Wrestling
Muskan (50kg)
Jyoti (53kg)
Dhanshri Fand (55kg)
Neha (57kg)
Komal (59kg)
Nitika (62kg)
Sarika (65kg)
Srishti (68kg)
Manju (72kg)
Jyoti Berwal (76kg)
Freestyle
Ankush (57kg)
Bhuvanesh (61kg)
Nikhil Pilanagoila (65kg)
Nilesh Nadiparwale (70kg)
Gaurav (74kg)
Amit (79kg)
Sachin (86kg)
Amit Singh (92kg)
Sahil Jaglan (97kg)
Jaspooran Singh (125kg)

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
