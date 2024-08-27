India to have 30 grapplers in U-20 World Wrestling Championships 2024

India will have 30 athletes at the upcoming U-20 Wrestling World Championships which kicks off on September 2 in Pontevedra, Spain, the United World Wrestling announced on Monday.

The entries include grapplers across all three categories - Freestyle, Women’s Wrestling, and Greco-Roman.

In the recently concluded U-17 Worlds in Jordan, India came home with a total of eight medals, which included five golds in Women’s Wrestling. The impressive performance from the girls earned India the women’s team title. The country failed to medal in the Freestyle categories.

Matches in Greco-Roman will kick off the Worlds, followed by Women’s Wrestling, with the tournament finishing off with the Freestyle bouts.

Here’s a look at India’s entries for the U-20 Wrestling World Championships 2024: