World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: India qualifies for 4x400m mixed relay final

Polish quartet of Michał Kijewski, Wiktoria Gajosz, Stanisław Strzelecki and Zofia Tomczyk recorded the overall second best timing with a season best effort of 3:21.92s.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 22:11 IST , Lima - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indians clocked their season best performance of 3:22.54s to finish second in heat one and overall third in the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2024 U-20 World Athletics Championships.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indians clocked their season best performance of 3:22.54s to finish second in heat one and overall third in the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2024 U-20 World Athletics Championships.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indians clocked their season best performance of 3:22.54s to finish second in heat one and overall third in the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2024 U-20 World Athletics Championships.

The Indian quartet of Jay Kumar, Neeru Pahtak, Rihan Chaudhary, and Sandramol Sabu qualified for the 4x400m mixed relay final after finishing overall third among 20 competing teams at the World Athletics U-20 Championships here on Tuesday.

The Indians clocked their season best performance of 3:22.54s to finish second in heat one and overall third.

Australia’s Jordan Gilbert, Bella Pasquali, Jack Deguara and Sophia Gregorevic topped the standings with a timing of 3:21.10.

Polish quartet of Michał Kijewski, Wiktoria Gajosz, Stanisław Strzelecki and Zofia Tomczyk recorded the overall second best timing with a season best effort of 3:21.92s.

