The Indian quartet of Jay Kumar, Neeru Pahtak, Rihan Chaudhary, and Sandramol Sabu qualified for the 4x400m mixed relay final after finishing overall third among 20 competing teams at the World Athletics U-20 Championships here on Tuesday.
The Indians clocked their season best performance of 3:22.54s to finish second in heat one and overall third.
Australia’s Jordan Gilbert, Bella Pasquali, Jack Deguara and Sophia Gregorevic topped the standings with a timing of 3:21.10.
Polish quartet of Michał Kijewski, Wiktoria Gajosz, Stanisław Strzelecki and Zofia Tomczyk recorded the overall second best timing with a season best effort of 3:21.92s.
Latest on Sportstar
- Chauhan replies to AICF, ‘categorically’ denies responsibility for alleged missing documents
- World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: India qualifies for 4x400m mixed relay final
- F1: Williams drops Logan Sargeant mid-season and promotes Franco Colapinto
- Paris 2024 Paralympics: Top 10 Indian medal prospects
- Indian sports wrap, August 27: Jeev, Jyoti among Indians to compete in country’s inaugural Legends Tour event
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE