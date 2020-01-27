Tennis Tennis Pavlyuchenkova beats Kerber, through to Australian Open quarters Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova got past Angelique Kerber in 2hrs 37mins to set up a last-eight clash at the Australian Open with Garbine Muguruza. AFP Melbourne 27 January, 2020 16:35 IST Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will face Garbine Muguruza in the quarterfinals. - Getty Images AFP Melbourne 27 January, 2020 16:35 IST The 2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber lost in three gruelling sets as Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reached the quarterfinals for a third time on Monday.The 30th seed Pavlyuchenkova won through against the German 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in 2hrs 37mins to set up a last-eight clash with Garbine Muguruza in Melbourne.The 28-year-old Pavlyuchenkova has now reached the quarterfinals three times in the last four years — but has never got any further in the Grand Slam. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.