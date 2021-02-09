Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Ash Barty sails into second round in 44 minutes Australia’s world No 1 Ash Barty opened her 2021 Australian Open campaign with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Danka Kovinic. AP MELBOURNE 09 February, 2021 15:01 IST Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates after winning a point in her Women's Singles first round match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during day two of the 2021 Australian Open. - GETTY IMAGES AP MELBOURNE 09 February, 2021 15:01 IST Top-ranked Ash Barty dominated in her first Grand Slam match in more than a year, dropping just 10 points in a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Danka Kovinic in the first round of the Australian Open.Barty lost in the semifinals of last year’s Australian Open to eventual champion Sofia Kenin, then skipped the French Open and U.S. Open because she stayed in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before winning last week’s Yarra Valley Classic warm-up tournament, Barty hadn’t played a competitive match since last February. Australian Open: Winning teen Gauff feeling at home on the 'People's Court' Very little went wrong against Kovinic: Barty hit just five unforced errors (compared with 28 for Kovinic) and converted on six of eight breakpoint chances. The match lasted 44 minutes. Australian Open: Russia's ATP Cup heroes ease into second round Barty, the 2019 French Open champion, said after the match she missed tennis “every single day” during her long time away from the sport."This is what it’s all about, this is incredible. To play in front of you guys is an honour and privilege, and we’re just extremely grateful to be here. I try to come out here and stick to my processes and just enjoy it. "I missed tennis every single day. The competitor in me missed what this is all about, missed the last hour before you come out on court. The bonus particularly for us players in the next few weeks is we’ve got crowds, we’ve got people to enjoy it with us and that’s really, really special." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos