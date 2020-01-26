Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Paes in mixed doubles second round, Bopanna in quarters Paes and Ostapenko erased a one-set deficit to edge out local wild cards entrants Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans 6-7(4) 6-3 10-6 in the opening round. PTI Melbourne 26 January, 2020 16:48 IST Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Leander Paes of India celebrate a point in their mixed doubles first round match against Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans of Australia. - Getty Images PTI Melbourne 26 January, 2020 16:48 IST Making a winning start at the Australian Open, veteran Leander Paes reached the mixed doubles second round with partner Jelena Ostapenko while Rohan Bopanna progressed to the quarterfinals, here on Sunday.Paes and Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, erased a one-set deficit to edge out local wild cards entrants Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans 6-7(4) 6-3 10-6 in the opening round which lasted one hour and 27 minutes.Paes is competing in his last Australian Open, having announced that 2020 is his final year on the Pro circuit.They will next face American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Briton Jamie Murray, who knocked out top seeds Marcelo Melo and Barbora Strycova 3-6 6-4 10-7 in their opening round.Bopanna and his Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok defeated the team of Nicole Melichar and Bruno Soares 6-4 7-6(4) in their second round. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.