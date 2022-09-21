Australian Saville set for lengthy time on sidelines after knee injury

Australian Daria Saville is staring at another lengthy period on the sidelines after the former world number 20 confirmed on Wednesday she had torn a ligament in her left knee while playing in Tokyo.

Moscow-born Saville, who competed under her maiden name Gavrilova until marrying Australian tennis player Luke Saville last year, has been blighted by major injuries throughout her career.

The 28-year-old injured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in 2013 and needed major knee surgery that kept her off the women’s tour for a long period.

Saville fell to 627th in the world in February after missing most of the 2021 season following Achilles tendon surgery, though she has since climbed back up to number 55.

Her latest injury came at the Pan Pacific Open against Naomi Osaka after she leapt in the air to hit a forehand. She then slumped to the court and broke into tears.

“Torn ACL. 2013 flashbacks,” Saville said on Twitter, thanking her fellow players for expressing concern.

“Don’t worry about me, by the way. I feel bad that everyone is so worried. I’m OK, I promise.”