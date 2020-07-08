Lockdown diaries: Sowjanya focussing on explosive training, itching to get back on court

Reigning national women’s singles tennis champion, B. Sowjanya, is looking at the positive side of the lockdown and is focussing on explosive training to ensure she comes out a better player as and when she is back on the circuit.



The 26-year-old, who is coached by her husband and former Davis Cupper Suresh Krishna, said the long break helped her make a critical review of her performances in the preceding six months before the lockdown.

“Suresh being there with me is a huge plus and we are mostly engaged in strategy training which makes me feel like I am on the court. There is lot of visualisation, some sort of simulated sessions on the finer aspects of the sport, which are proving to be really helpful to me,” said Sowjanya.

“These sessions should ensure that I am there mentally ready for any challenges,” she added.



The genteel Hyderabadi is also working on her fitness with her trainer Harsha and begins her day with yoga, strength training and cardio exercises.

“Apart from this, I do a lot of wall practice on the terrace at my place with Suresh doubling up as a sparring partner,” she said. “The major disadvantage is we cannot go to a full-fledged gym because of the restrictions now,” she added.



Having recently made her India debut, she remains hungry to get back on the court and is confident of realising her dream of playing in a Grand Slam next year with consistent performances in the international circuit.

“Well, I am missing the kind of energy and positivity we (the whole Indian team) showed during the Fed Cup which was my first appearance where India made history making it to the play-offs for the first time. I wish to play many more Fed Cups,” she says.



The articulate tennis star is now reading Maria Sharapova's biography, having read Rafael Nadal’s earlier, and is set to next read her idol Sania Mirza’s "Ace Against Odds" to get a feel of how they braced the challenges successfully.