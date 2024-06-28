Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki had to retire from her quarterfinal match at the Bad Homburg Open on Thursday due to a knee injury while Paula Badosa was knocked out.
Danish wildcard Wozniacki was facing third-seeded American Emma Navarro and had taken the opening set in which she fell and seemed to hurt her knee.
The 33-year-old former Australian Open champion was losing 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 when she retired, with one eye on Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, where she also has a wildcard.
Spain’s former world number two Badosa, also a wildcard, struggled with double faults and Russian Diana Shnaider’s superior second serve in the second set as she lost 6-3, 7-6(3).
READ | Paolini sets up Eastbourne semifinal clash against Kasatkina
Shnaider will face Navarro in the semifinals.
Croatia’s Donna Vekic is also in the last four after receiving a walkover when Czech defending champion Katerina Siniakova pulled out due to a hip injury.
Vekic will play Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, who saved five match points in the final set tiebreak to edge Russia’s Anna Blinkova 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(9) later on Thursday, in the semis.
Latest on Sportstar
- India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: Mandhana fifty puts IND-W in control over SA-W
- Bad Homburg Open: Wozniacki retires hurt after fall, Badosa knocked out
- AFG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: That’s not the pitch you want to have a WC semifinal on, says Afghan coach Trott
- Germany under Nagelsmann – How good has the team been in Euros 2024
- Paris 2024: Kishmala Talat, Pakistan’s first Olympic markswoman guns for historic medal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE