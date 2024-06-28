MagazineBuy Print

Bad Homburg Open: Wozniacki retires hurt after fall, Badosa knocked out

Danish wildcard Wozniacki was facing third-seeded American Emma Navarro and had taken the opening set in which she fell and seemed to hurt her knee.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 11:21 IST , Purulia - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Caroline Wozniacki in action.
Caroline Wozniacki in action. | Photo Credit: AP
Caroline Wozniacki in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki had to retire from her quarterfinal match at the Bad Homburg Open on Thursday due to a knee injury while Paula Badosa was knocked out.

Danish wildcard Wozniacki was facing third-seeded American Emma Navarro and had taken the opening set in which she fell and seemed to hurt her knee.

The 33-year-old former Australian Open champion was losing 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 when she retired, with one eye on Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, where she also has a wildcard.

Spain’s former world number two Badosa, also a wildcard, struggled with double faults and Russian Diana Shnaider’s superior second serve in the second set as she lost 6-3, 7-6(3).

READ | Paolini sets up Eastbourne semifinal clash against Kasatkina

Shnaider will face Navarro in the semifinals.

Croatia’s Donna Vekic is also in the last four after receiving a walkover when Czech defending champion Katerina Siniakova pulled out due to a hip injury.

Vekic will play Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, who saved five match points in the final set tiebreak to edge Russia’s Anna Blinkova 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(9) later on Thursday, in the semis.

