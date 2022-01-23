Barty reaches Australian Open quarters after straight sets win over Anisimova

Ash Barty will play an Australian Open quarterfinal for the fourth straight year after defeating emerging talent Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3 in Melbourne on Sunday.

The world number one was able to handle a spirited challenge from the American, proving the steadier player on key points through the 74-minute contest.

Shapovalov knocks out third seed Zverev at Australian Open

Nadal beats Mannarino, reaches Australian Open quarterfinals for 14th time

Although Barty had her stunning streak of 63 straight service holds broken, her ability to absorb the power of her 20-year-old rival and draw errors proved critical.

Seeking to become the first local since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open, Barty will play another American Jessica Pegula on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals.