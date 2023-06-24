MagazineBuy Print

Kvitova ousts Garcia to reach Berlin semifinals

The seventh-seeded Czech - Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014 - built on a solid first serve to defeat her third-seeded rival.

Published : Jun 24, 2023 19:56 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova celebrates after defeating France’s Caroline Garcia.
Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova celebrates after defeating France’s Caroline Garcia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova celebrates after defeating France’s Caroline Garcia. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova edged Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to seal her spot in the semifinals of the rain-hit WTA German Open in Berlin on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Czech - Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014 - built on a solid first serve to defeat her third-seeded rival.

“I never played her on this surface and it was an advantage for me,” said the 33-year-old Czech.

“It’s sweet revenge after my defeat in the Cincinnati final (last year).”

The quarter and semifinals are being played on Saturday, after rain washed out play on Friday in the traditional Wimbledon warm-up.

France’s Garcia, the world number four, had been in the game until conceding her serve in the seventh game of the first set which the Czech won in 52 minutes.

She saved break points in the second set, notably at 4-4, but was unable to match Kvitova in the tie-break with the Czech player sweeping 7 points to 3.

Kvitova next takes on 22nd-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova who advanced to the last four after fellow Russian Veronika Kudermetova withdrew.

Croatia’s Donna Vekic beat Russia’s Elina Avanesyan 6-2, 7-6 (7/0) to reach her first grass-court semifinal in four years.

She next plays Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkari who battled past Czech Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 to reach her fifth semifinal of the year.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
