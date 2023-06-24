MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tsitsipas says comments about Kyrgios ‘misinterpreted’

Tsitsipas, 24, was knocked out by Kyrgios in a bad-tempered third-round clash at Wimbledon 2022 and described the Australian’s approach to tennis as “uneducated”, saying he brought “that NBA basketball attitude” to the sport.

Published : Jun 24, 2023 15:13 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas during Wimbledon 2022.
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas during Wimbledon 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas during Wimbledon 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas has said comments he made about Nick Kyrgios at last year’s Wimbledon have been “misinterpreted”, after his remarks were featured on Netflix documentary “Break Point” and perceived as racist on social media.

Tsitsipas, 24, was knocked out by Kyrgios in a bad-tempered third-round clash at the grass court Grand Slam and described the Australian’s approach to tennis as “uneducated”, saying he brought “that NBA basketball attitude” to the sport.

The Greek world number five said there had been an “unfortunate misunderstanding that has a distorted picture of my intentions” in a lengthy statement posted to his Facebook page on Saturday.

“It has come to my attention that some individuals have misinterpreted my comments regarding Nick Kyrgios ... insinuating racism where none exists,” Tsitsipas wrote.

“I want to emphasize that I harbour no prejudice towards anyone based on their background, ethnicity, or interests. I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offence, as that was never my intention.”

Tsitsipas added his remarks were not meant to undermine Kyrgios’ ability or intelligence.

“I simply intended to express my perspective on certain aspects of his playing style, drawing comparisons to the passion and intensity often associated with basketball,” he said.

“It was an attempt to highlight the dynamic and captivating nature of his approach to the game, not a criticism of his character or capabilities.

“Moving forward, I commit to being more mindful of my words and the impact they may have.”

The 28-year-old Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon final last year, saw off Tsitsipas in four sets in a match that often threatened to spiral out of control.

Kyrgios was warned for swearing and had a running dialogue with the umpire, while Tsitsipas lost his composure and tried to hit his opponent with a smash after coming close to being defaulted for hitting a ball in frustration into the crowd.

The feud continued off-court, with Tsitsipas labelling Kyrgios a “bully” with “an evil side” in a post-match media conference. Kyrgios laughed off Tsitsipas’s remarks and said the Greek had “serious issues”.

This year’s Wimbledon runs from July 3-16.

Related stories

Related Topics

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

Nick Kyrgios /

Wimbledon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tsitsipas says comments about Kyrgios ‘misinterpreted’
    Reuters
  2. All India sub-junior ranking badminton tournament being held in Uttar Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 3 Live Score- ENG 218/2, trail by 255 runs: Beaumont, Sciver-Brunt in control
    Team Sportstar
  4. PHL semifinal: We know their strategy; it will be an interesting match vs Maharashtra Ironmen, says Rajasthan Patriots’ Atul Kumar
    Netra V
  5. India in Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Pool C; to face South Korea, Spain and Canada
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Tsitsipas says comments about Kyrgios ‘misinterpreted’
    Reuters
  2. Alcaraz makes semifinals at Queen’s with win over Dimitrov
    Reuters
  3. Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up Halle
    AFP
  4. Ostapenko and Zhu rally to reach the Birmingham Classic semifinals
    AP
  5. Bublik through to Halle semis after Sinner injury; to face Zverev
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tsitsipas says comments about Kyrgios ‘misinterpreted’
    Reuters
  2. All India sub-junior ranking badminton tournament being held in Uttar Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 3 Live Score- ENG 218/2, trail by 255 runs: Beaumont, Sciver-Brunt in control
    Team Sportstar
  4. PHL semifinal: We know their strategy; it will be an interesting match vs Maharashtra Ironmen, says Rajasthan Patriots’ Atul Kumar
    Netra V
  5. India in Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Pool C; to face South Korea, Spain and Canada
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment