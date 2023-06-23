MagazineBuy Print

Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up Halle

Medvedev, the former world number one, was runner-up on the Halle grass in 2022, losing to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in the final.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 23:21 IST , Berlin - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Medvedev lost 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) against Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday.
Medvedev lost 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) against Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
Medvedev lost 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) against Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Number one seed Daniil Medvedev has crashed out of the Halle Open, a traditional Wimbledon warm-up, beaten in straight sets by Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday.

Medvedev lost 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) against the 35-year-old Spaniard. Eighth seed Bautista Agut now boasts a 5-2 career record against the 2021 US Open winner.

Medvedev, the former world number one, was runner-up on the Halle grass in 2022, losing to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in the final.

With a poor record on grass, Medvedev has never reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, missing last year’s tournament due to a ban on Russian athletes due to the war in Ukraine.

Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev also progressed into the semifinals after defeating Chilean Nicolas Jarry.

The 26-year-old German, who made it to the semi finals of this year’s French Open, defeated Jarry in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

“It’s fantastic that I’ve been able to keep playing like I did in Paris, but there’s still a few things to improve on” Zverev said.

READ: Ostapenko and Zhu rally to reach the Birmingham Classic semifinals

Zverev will play in the semis for the third time. The German previously made it to the final of the Halle tournament in 2016 and 2017, losing to 10-time winner Roger Federer on both occasions.

Zverev will meet Kazakh Alexander Bublik in the last four after Bublik advanced when Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner withdrew hurt in the second set of their quarter final tie.

Bublik won the first set 7-5 and was up 2-0 in the second when Sinner pulled out with a right leg injury.

The Italian had taken a medical timeout at the end of the first set. He received treatment from a physiotherapist and played, and lost, two more games before pulling out.

Sinner, the 21-year-old world number nine, now faces a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon which starts in early July.

The match was the opening last-eight tie. In later action, third seed Andrey Rublev faces Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
