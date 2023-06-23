MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ostapenko and Zhu rally to reach the Birmingham Classic semifinals

The grass-court tournament serves as a warmup for Wimbledon, which starts in 10 days.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 21:58 IST , BIRMINGHAM - 1 MIN READ

AP
Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning against Magdalena Frech in quarterfinal match of the Birmingham Classic.
Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning against Magdalena Frech in quarterfinal match of the Birmingham Classic. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning against Magdalena Frech in quarterfinal match of the Birmingham Classic. | Photo Credit: AP

Second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia rallied to reach the semifinals at the Birmingham Classic by beating Magdalena Frech 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday.

The grass-court tournament serves as a warmup for Wimbledon, which starts in 10 days.

Ostapenko, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018, needed 2 hours, 19 minutes to beat her unseeded Polish opponent in an error-strewn match. They conceded a combined 21 break-point chances.

Zhu Lin of China also fought back to reach the semis, advancing 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Rebecca Marino of Canada, who mixed 10 aces with seven double faults.

Later Friday, top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic played 18-year-old countrywoman Linda Fruhvirtova.

Following that match, Britain’s Harriet Dart was on court against No. 4 Anastasia Potapova.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jelena Ostapenko /

Magdalena Frech /

Birmingham Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA delays campaign, vote to pick men’s 2030 World Cup host; women’s 2027 vote set for Bangkok
    AP
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - ENG 208/2, Aus 473 a.o: Sciver-Brunt, Beaumont consolidate
    Team Sportstar
  3. Magnus Carlsen makes Global Chess League debut
    Team Sportstar
  4. SAFF Championship: High-flying India faces battered Nepal
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Sahal Abdul Samad, the rising star of Indian football
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Ostapenko and Zhu rally to reach the Birmingham Classic semifinals
    AP
  2. Bublik through to Halle semis after Sinner injury; to face Zverev
    AFP
  3. Khachanov withdraws from Wimbledon with stress fracture in back
    Reuters
  4. Krejcikova continues serene progress at grass-court Birmingham Classic
    AP
  5. Venus Williams loses to Ostapenko at Birmingham Classic after injury concern
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA delays campaign, vote to pick men’s 2030 World Cup host; women’s 2027 vote set for Bangkok
    AP
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - ENG 208/2, Aus 473 a.o: Sciver-Brunt, Beaumont consolidate
    Team Sportstar
  3. Magnus Carlsen makes Global Chess League debut
    Team Sportstar
  4. SAFF Championship: High-flying India faces battered Nepal
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Sahal Abdul Samad, the rising star of Indian football
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment