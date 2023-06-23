MagazineBuy Print

Bublik through to Halle semis after Sinner injury

Bublik won the first set 7-5 and was up 2-0 in the second when Sinner pulled out with a right leg injury.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 17:53 IST , Berlin - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan plays a backhand in his match against Jannik Sinner of Italy.
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan plays a backhand in his match against Jannik Sinner of Italy. | Photo Credit: Thomas F. Starke/Getty Images
infoIcon

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan plays a backhand in his match against Jannik Sinner of Italy. | Photo Credit: Thomas F. Starke/Getty Images

Kazakh Alexander Bublik advanced to the last four of the Wimbledon warm-up Halle Open, when Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner withdrew hurt in the second set on Friday.

Bublik won the first set 7-5 and was up 2-0 in the second when Sinner pulled out with a right leg injury.

The Italian had taken a medical timeout at the end of the first set. He received treatment from a physiotherapist and played, and lost, two more games before pulling out.

READ: Venus Williams loses to Ostapenko at Birmingham Classic after injury concern

Sinner, the 21-year-old world number nine, now faces a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon which starts in early July.

The match was the opening last-eight tie.

In later action, home favourite Alexander Zverev takes on Chilean Nicolas Jarry. Number one seed Daniil Medvedev plays Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, while third seed Andrey Rublev faces Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

