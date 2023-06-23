MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Krejcikova continues serene progress at grass-court Birmingham Classic

With the 6-4, 6-4 victory, Krejcikova has yet to drop a set at the grass-court tournament which serves as a warmup for Wimbledon.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 10:17 IST , BIRMINGHAM, England - 1 MIN READ

AP
Barbora Krejcikova plays a backhand against Tereza Martincova in the women’s singles second-round match during Birmingham Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club on June 22, 2023.
Barbora Krejcikova plays a backhand against Tereza Martincova in the women’s singles second-round match during Birmingham Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club on June 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Barbora Krejcikova plays a backhand against Tereza Martincova in the women’s singles second-round match during Birmingham Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club on June 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova maintained her confident progress at the Birmingham Classic by reaching the quarterfinals with a straight-set win over fellow Czech player Tereza Martincova on Thursday.

With the 6-4, 6-4 victory, Krejcikova has yet to drop a set at the grass-court tournament which serves as a warmup for Wimbledon.

The No. 12-ranked Krejcikova won her first-round match 6-3, 6-3 against Cristina Bucsa.

Eighth-seeded Sorana Cirstea of Romania was beaten 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-4 by Magdalena Frech of Poland, and Rebecca Marino of Canada defeated 150th-ranked American player Emina Bektas 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1).

Second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko was playing the 43-year-old Venus Williams, who is ranked No. 697, later Thursday.

Related Topics

Barbora Krejcikova

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Draft 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of players picked; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Krejcikova continues serene progress at grass-court Birmingham Classic
    AP
  3. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Los Angeles Lakers?
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Draft 2023: Portland Trail Blazers picks Scoot Henderson
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Draft 2023 Live Updates: 10 picks remain in second round; Wembanyama No. 1 pick by San Antonio
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Krejcikova continues serene progress at grass-court Birmingham Classic
    AP
  2. Venus Williams loses to Ostapenko at Birmingham Classic after injury concern
    AP
  3. Rublev takes revenge on Hanfmann in Halle
    AFP
  4. Alcaraz sails into Queen’s Club quarters, Fritz knocked out
    Reuters
  5. Sinner wins all-Italian duel to reach Halle last-eight
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Draft 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of players picked; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Krejcikova continues serene progress at grass-court Birmingham Classic
    AP
  3. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Los Angeles Lakers?
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Draft 2023: Portland Trail Blazers picks Scoot Henderson
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Draft 2023 Live Updates: 10 picks remain in second round; Wembanyama No. 1 pick by San Antonio
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment