Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023: Champion Switzerland drawn with heavyweights Czech Republic, USA

Defending champion Switzerland has been drawn alongside former winners Czech Republic and the United States for the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, organisers announced on Wednesday.

Also Read Tsitsipas splits with Philippoussis days before French Open

The United States and the Czech Republic are the two most successful nations in the tournament’s history, having won it a combined 29 times.

Seville will host the showpiece women’s team event, which features 12 nations and will take place from Nov. 7-12. Teams will compete in four round-robin groups of three, with the four group winners progressing to the semifinals.

Seven-times winner Australia will battle it out with Kazakhstan and Slovenia, while host Spain, Canada and Iga Swiatek’s Poland make up the third group for the event.

Fourth seed France, which has won the tournament three times, has been drawn with four-time winners Italy and Germany.