Tennis

Tsitsipas splits with Philippoussis days before French Open

Mark Philippoussis is no longer helping to coach world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Australian former tennis star said, calling it the end of “a great ride”.

AFP
Sydney 24 May, 2023 10:25 IST
Sydney 24 May, 2023 10:25 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas of the Greece in action as Mark Philippoussis looks on. (File Photo)

Stefanos Tsitsipas of the Greece in action as Mark Philippoussis looks on. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mark Philippoussis is no longer helping to coach world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Australian former tennis star said, calling it the end of “a great ride”.

Mark Philippoussis is no longer helping to coach world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Australian former tennis star said, calling it the end of “a great ride”.

Philippoussis joined Tsitsipas’s father Apostolos in the coaches box in the second half of last season and helped guide the Greek player to the Australian Open final.

Tsitsipas, who was beaten in the final in January by Novak Djokovic, previously hailed the impact of “wise man” Philippoussis.

Also Read
Halep says ITIA trying to delay her doping hearing further

But the 46-year-old Philippoussis, a former Wimbledon and US Open finalist of Greek heritage, wrote on Instagram that the partnership is over, days before the French Open.

He did not say why.

“Thanks for the opportunity of being a part of your team,” Philippoussis said on Tuesday.

“It was a great ride and experience, and I’m proud of what we achieved together in the short amount of time we had.

“I wish you health, happiness and success for your future, on and off the court!”

Tsitsipas’s father remains his main coach.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us