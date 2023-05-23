Tennis

Halep says ITIA trying to delay her doping hearing further

The 31-year-old former Wimbledon and French Open champion has been provisionally suspended since October 2022 after testing positive for banned blood-booster roxadustat at the U.S. Open last year.

Reuters
Chennai 23 May, 2023 12:47 IST
Chennai 23 May, 2023 12:47 IST
FILE PHOTO: Simona Halep celebrates her victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia following the singles final of the National Bank Open in Toronto at Sobeys Stadium on August 14, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Simona Halep celebrates her victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia following the singles final of the National Bank Open in Toronto at Sobeys Stadium on August 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

The 31-year-old former Wimbledon and French Open champion has been provisionally suspended since October 2022 after testing positive for banned blood-booster roxadustat at the U.S. Open last year.

Former world number one Simona Halep has accused the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) of seeking to further delay her independent tribunal doping hearing and said she is being denied her right to be heard.

The 31-year-old former Wimbledon and French Open champion has been provisionally suspended since October 2022 after testing positive for banned blood-booster roxadustat at the US Open last year.

Also Read
Gaston drops second ball on court, fined 156,000 USD by ATP

Halep has strongly denied knowingly taking the banned substance and has said she has evidence to show that small amounts of the anaemia drug entered her system from a licensed supplement that was contaminated.

Halep has said she sent evidence about the contamination to the International Tennis Federation in December and hoped her case would be heard by an independent tribunal in February but that it was postponed and a new date in March was also put back.

Last week Halep was charged with a further and separate breach of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme and asked again to be judged by an independent tribunal.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Halep said that while the ITIA was publicly stating it was committed to engaging her in an “empathetic, efficient and timely manner” they were at the same time requesting the tribunal delay her hearing for a third time.

“I am once again extremely shocked and disappointed by the ITIA’s attitude,” she added.

Also Read
French Open offers players tool to filter out online abuse

“The ITIA publicly states one thing while privately doing another, I have repeatedly asked for my hearing and the ITIA has repeatedly sought to delay it.”

The independent ITIA, which was established by tennis’ international governing bodies to oversee integrity matters such as doping and corruption, did not immediately reply to a request for comment out-of-hours by Reuters.

It has previously said the process was “ongoing” in line with the World Anti-Doping Code.

“When is it going to stop? I ask the question once again,” said Halep. “I am entitled to a quick hearing. Acting this way is contrary to my rights.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us