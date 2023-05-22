Tennis

Gaston drops second ball on court, fined 156,000 USD by ATP

Gaston tried to force the umpire to play a let during his second-round defeat by Borna Coric last month in Madrid when the Croatian was set to smash a winner.

AFP
PARIS 22 May, 2023 20:50 IST
PARIS 22 May, 2023 20:50 IST
FILE PHOTO: French tennis player Hugo Gaston

FILE PHOTO: French tennis player Hugo Gaston | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gaston tried to force the umpire to play a let during his second-round defeat by Borna Coric last month in Madrid when the Croatian was set to smash a winner.

French tennis player Hugo Gaston has been fined 156,000 USD for unsportsmanlike behaviour after dropping a second ball from his pocket in an attempt to avoid losing a point at the Madrid Open, the ATP said on Monday.

Gaston tried to force the umpire to play a let during his second-round defeat by Borna Coric last month when the Croatian was set to smash a winner.

Also Read
Final ATP Rankings before 2023 French Open: Alcaraz returns to top spot, Djokovic slips to third

The ATP said that the fine reflected the fact that the 22-year-old was previously warned about similar incidents.

“This was Gaston’s fourth unsportsmanlike behaviour offence during the 2023 season,” the ATP said.

He has appealed the fine, which “will be reduced to 72,000 euros under certain conditions, in particular that Gaston no longer commits such an offence over a probationary period of 12 months”, the ATP added.

Since the start of the 2023 season, Gaston has earned 114,218 euros in prize money.

The world number 108 has received a wildcard for the upcoming French Open which starts on Sunday.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us