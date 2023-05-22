Gaston drops second ball on court, fined 156,000 USD by ATP

French tennis player Hugo Gaston has been fined 156,000 USD for unsportsmanlike behaviour after dropping a second ball from his pocket in an attempt to avoid losing a point at the Madrid Open, the ATP said on Monday.

Gaston tried to force the umpire to play a let during his second-round defeat by Borna Coric last month when the Croatian was set to smash a winner.

The ATP said that the fine reflected the fact that the 22-year-old was previously warned about similar incidents.

“This was Gaston’s fourth unsportsmanlike behaviour offence during the 2023 season,” the ATP said.

He has appealed the fine, which “will be reduced to 72,000 euros under certain conditions, in particular that Gaston no longer commits such an offence over a probationary period of 12 months”, the ATP added.

Since the start of the 2023 season, Gaston has earned 114,218 euros in prize money.

The world number 108 has received a wildcard for the upcoming French Open which starts on Sunday.