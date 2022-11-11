Tennis

Switzerland beats Canada, into Billie Jean King Cup semis

Switzerland joined Australia and Britain in the lineup for the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over Canada in their winner-takes-all group match on Friday.

11 November, 2022 21:37 IST
Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, centre, celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez at the Billie Jean King Cup tennis semifinals.

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, centre, celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez at the Billie Jean King Cup tennis semifinals. | Photo Credit: AP

After Viktorija Golubic rallied to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Bianca Andreescu, Belinda Bencic beat Leylah Fernandez 6-0, 7-5.

Switzerland, the runner-up last year, finished top of Group A in its bid for a first title in the top team competition in women’s tennis.

The Czech Republic plays the United States later on Friday. The winning team will play Switzerland in the semifinals.

