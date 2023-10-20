MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Billie Jean King wants combined tennis World Cup, shirt numbers

The 39-time Grand Slam winner, including 12 singles titles, said she would bring the women’s Billy Jean King Cup and the men’s Davis Cup together into a World Cup.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 17:09 IST , Barcelona - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Tennis legend Billie Jean King during an event. (File Photo)
Tennis legend Billie Jean King during an event. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Tennis legend Billie Jean King during an event. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

American tennis great Billie Jean King called this week for a combined women’s and men’s World Cup of tennis and for players to wear shirt numbers to keep growing the sport.

The 39-time Grand Slam winner, including 12 singles titles, said she would bring the women’s Billy Jean King Cup and the men’s Davis Cup together into a World Cup.

Formerly the Federation Cup, the finals of the competition renamed in King’s honour takes place in Seville from November 7-12, while the Davis Cup finals are in Malaga between November 21-26, with both currently labelled the ‘World Cup’ of tennis.

Djokovic, Swiatek headline United Cup team event in Sydney, Perth ahead of Australian Open

“I want us together, I always want the men and women together. I always want us to be together at tournaments,” King told a media call ahead of the BJK Cup finals.

“People like it when we’re all happy together.”

King said the influence of football means it is more essential than ever for tennis to have its own recognisable World Cup.

“The World Cup has become more and more important because of the football ... the whole world understands World Cup,” she continued.

“When I say we’re the World Cup of women’s tennis, they get it right away, they know it’s country versus country, it’s exciting, it can be any place in the world.

“(I went) down to the World Cup in Australia and watched the women there, they had 75,000 people ... it’s very exciting, the possibilities are unlimited.”

Many star names will be absent from the BJK Cup, including the top four ranked players, with Poland’s Iga Swiatek and American duo Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula unable to play because of their packed schedule.

Aryna Sabalenka, the current world number one, is not involved because her country Belarus was suspended from participating after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Schedule crush

Swiatek, Gauff, and Pegula will be at the WTA Finals in Mexico the week before, with the women’s tennis organising body selecting the venue in September despite knowing the BJK Cup would be in Seville.

“We’ve had our date for a long time, I think you should ask the WTA (about that),” said King.

“(For) our sport, I think we all need to get together and figure out a better calendar for the players.

“I care about the sport, I care about the World Cup, I would like us to sit down and really try to figure it out, so everybody wins.”

King, 79, said tennis has to serve the fans first and one of the ways to do that would be to make players more identifiable on court.

“We have to think about the public, our fans, how do we make it easy for them? If you go to Wimbledon and they have to wear all white, you don’t know who the players are,” she continued.

“I think it’s ridiculous. They don’t have the name on the back of their shirts. I think we should have a number. Why should we have a number? Because children love numbers.

“This is about our audience. This isn’t about us, we go play to make our audience happy.

“Unfortunately, most players think the people come to watch them play, but our job as an entertainer, as a performer, as a pro athlete—when we walk on the court, the audience is everything.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Billie Jean King Cup /

Iga Swiatek /

Coco Gauff /

Jessica Pegula

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Warner departs for 163; Australia eyes 400-plus score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tonali could play for Newcastle against Palace despite betting investigation by Italian prosecutors 
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023: Kaoru Mitoma signs new Brighton deal
    AFP
  4. ENG vs SA, ICC World Cup: England captain Buttler eyes revival against South Africa at happy hunting ground
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Iqbal Abdullah announces retirement from competitive cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Billie Jean King wants combined tennis World Cup, shirt numbers
    AFP
  2. Djokovic, Swiatek headline United Cup team event in Sydney, Perth ahead of Australian Open
    AP
  3. Japan Open 2023: Wild card Mochizuki stuns top seed Fritz
    AFP
  4. Boris Becker returns to coach Holger Rune for the rest of the season
    AP
  5. Tennis legend Billie Jean King believes WTA will go to Saudi Arabia but expresses concerns about women’s rights
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Warner departs for 163; Australia eyes 400-plus score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tonali could play for Newcastle against Palace despite betting investigation by Italian prosecutors 
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023: Kaoru Mitoma signs new Brighton deal
    AFP
  4. ENG vs SA, ICC World Cup: England captain Buttler eyes revival against South Africa at happy hunting ground
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Iqbal Abdullah announces retirement from competitive cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment