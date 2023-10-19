MagazineBuy Print

Boris Becker returns to coach Holger Rune for the rest of the season

The 55-year-old German signalled he would focus on the mental side of the game and described Rune as “a rough diamond that needs polishing.”

Published : Oct 19, 2023 18:51 IST , DUESSELDORF - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo - A still of former German tennis player Boris Becker.
File Photo - A still of former German tennis player Boris Becker. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo - A still of former German tennis player Boris Becker. | Photo Credit: AP

Boris Becker is returning to coaching for the first time since the six-time Grand Slam tennis winner’s release from a British prison last year, with sixth-ranked Holger Rune.

Becker told broadcaster Eurosport on a podcast published on Thursday that he will work with the 20-year-old Danish player for the rest of the season, starting at the Swiss Indoors next week.

“It makes me a little proud that he asked me. The contact has existed for a long time. Now it was a very good fit,” Becker said. “My calendar allows it and I have always been interested in Holger because he is on the tennis court with so much commitment and temperament.”

The 55-year-old German signalled he would focus on the mental side of the game and described Rune as “a rough diamond that needs polishing.”

The former World No.1 previously coached Novak Djokovic from 2014 through 2016. Before his release in December, Becker served eight months in prison for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.

With a career-high slot of fourth in August, Rune is the highest-ranked Danish player ever and has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open and Wimbledon.

Since his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July, he has won just one match, including a first-round loss at the U.S. Open and a loss to Miomir Kecmanovic in Stockholm on Wednesday.

