Injured Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Swiss Indoors

Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of next week’s Swiss Indoors, an ATP 500 tournament in Basel, due to injury.

In an official statement, the tournament organisers said, “Alcaraz had to cancel his start at the Swiss Indoors today due to an injury. According to his doctor’s bulletin, the world number two is suffering from an inflammation of the sole of his left foot and problems in his gluteal muscles.”

The 20-year-old Spaniard, a two-time Major winner, had reached the semifinals in Basel last year.

Three-time Grand Slam champion and local favourite Stan Wawrinka, who had originally received a wildcard, got into the main draw as a result of Alcaraz’s withdrawal.

The tournament organisers have awarded that main draw wildcard to World No. 159 and young Swiss player Leandro Riedi.