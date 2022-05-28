French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop upset second seeds Mektic-Pavic to reach quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop upset second-seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in a thrilling three-setter to progress to the men's doubles quarterfinals of the French Open in Paris on Saturday.

Bopanna and Middelkoop, 16th seeds, saved five match points during their 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10) win over Mektic and Pavic in two hours 33 minutes.

There were no break of serves in the first two sets. However, the second seeds eventually broke the Indo-Dutch pair in the opening game of the deciding set and had the chance to serve for the match at 40-30 in the tenth game but Bopanna and Middelkoop won three points in a row to make it 5-5.

At 6-6, the match entered a 10-point super tie break in which the Croatian duo again had three match points at 9-6. The 16th-seeded Indo-Dutch pair reeled off three consecutive points to restore parity before Mektic and Pavic earned their fifth match point opportunity at 10-9, but like they had done on the previous four, Bopanna and Middelkoop held their nerve to keep themselves in the match.

From 10-10, Bopanna and Middelkoop won two straight points to pull off an incredible victory.

In the quarterfinals, Bopanna and Middelkoop will face the winner of the pre-quarterfinal match between Hugo Nys (Monaco)-Jan Zielinski (Poland) and Lloyd Glasspool (Great Britain)-Harri Heliovaara (Finland).