Tennis Tennis Bopanna-Ramkumar pair wins title in Adelaide India's Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan upset top seeds Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo to win the title at the Adelaide International on Sunday. Team Sportstar 09 January, 2022 10:32 IST FILE PHOTO: Rohan Bopanna (left) and Ramkumar Ramanathan (right). - SREENIVASA MURTHY V. India's Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan upset top seeds Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo to win the title at the Adelaide International on Sunday.The unseeded Indian duo beat the Croatian-Brazilian duo 7-6 (6), 6-1 in the doubles final.Bopanna and Ramkumar, who paired up for the first time on the ATP tour, had straight-set wins in the tournament except the second round match against the American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow when they were stretched to a super tie-breaker.While Bopanna clinched his 20th doubles title on the ATP Tour, for Ramkumar, it is his first.The Adelaide event is a tune up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.