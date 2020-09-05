Tennis Tennis Bopanna-Shapovalov enter second round of US Open men’s doubles Bopanna and Shapovalov hardly broke a sweat to get past their American rivals Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin 6-2 6-4 in their tournament opener. PTI New York 05 September, 2020 13:56 IST Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalo advanced to the second round of the US Open. (File Photo) - TWITTER | @IndTennisDaily PTI New York 05 September, 2020 13:56 IST Experienced Indian Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the US Open men’s doubles event after a straight set win.Bopanna and Shapovalov hardly broke a sweat to get past their American rivals Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin 6-2 6-4 in their tournament opener that lasted one hour and 22 minutes on Friday.The Indo-Canadian pair will next play sixth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies.Bopanna is the lone surviving Indian in the tournament after the exits of Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan.While Sumit Nagal bowed out in the second round after losing in straight sets to World No. 3 and second seed Dominic Thiem of Austria, Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic were knocked out in the opening round of the men’s doubles event by eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos