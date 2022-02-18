Bopanna-Shapovalov lose in Qatar Open final

The Indo-canadian team of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov lost 7-6(4), 6-1 to Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the in the doubles final of the Qatar Open on Friday.

It was the third final this season for Bopanna, who has already won two titles with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Bopanna plays the big events with Shapovalov and also partners Edouard Roger-Vasselin of the Netherlands, who has returned to the circuit after a hip surgery.

The champions collected $40,720 and 250 ATP points while the runners-up pocketed $29,240 and 150 points.