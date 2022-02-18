Tennis Tennis Bopanna-Shapovalov lose in Qatar Open final The Indo-canadian team of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov lost 7-6(4), 6-1 to Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the in the doubles final of the Qatar Open on Friday. Team Sportstar 18 February, 2022 21:58 IST Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov finished runners-up in the Qatar Open on Friday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 18 February, 2022 21:58 IST The Indo-canadian team of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov lost 7-6(4), 6-1 to Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the in the doubles final of the Qatar Open on Friday.It was the third final this season for Bopanna, who has already won two titles with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan.RELATED| Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger: Myneni-Ramkumar duo reaches second straight final Bopanna plays the big events with Shapovalov and also partners Edouard Roger-Vasselin of the Netherlands, who has returned to the circuit after a hip surgery.The champions collected $40,720 and 250 ATP points while the runners-up pocketed $29,240 and 150 points.The results:$1,176,595 ATP, Doha, QatarDoubles (final): Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (GBR) bt Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna 7-6(4), 6-1; Semifinals: Shapovalov & Bopanna bt Mackenzie McDonald (US) & Botic van de Zandschulp (Ned) 6-4, 7-6(2). Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :