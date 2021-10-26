Bopanna and Shapovalov advance to doubles quarters in St. Petersburg Open

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Denis Shapovalov knocked out the second seeded Raven Klaasen and Ben McLachlan in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $932,370 St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in Russia.

In the WTA event in Italy, Ankita Raina made the main draw as a lucky loser and was beaten 6-1, 6-1 in the first round by Allyson Riske of the US.

The results