Tennis Tennis Bopanna and Shapovalov advance to doubles quarters in St. Petersburg Open In the WTA event in Italy, Ankita Raina made the main draw as a lucky loser and was beaten 6-1, 6-1 in the first round by Allyson Riske of the US. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 26 October, 2021 20:58 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Bopanna and Shapovalov knocked out the second seeded Raven Klaasen and Ben McLachlan in the doubles pre-quarterfinals - Getty Images Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 26 October, 2021 20:58 IST Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Denis Shapovalov knocked out the second seeded Raven Klaasen and Ben McLachlan in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $932,370 St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in Russia.READ: Berrettini becomes sixth player to seal ATP Finals spotIn the WTA event in Italy, Ankita Raina made the main draw as a lucky loser and was beaten 6-1, 6-1 in the first round by Allyson Riske of the US.The results$932,370 ATP, St. Petersburg, RussiaDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna btRaven Klaasen (RSA) & Ben McLachlan (Jpn) 7-5, 6-4.WTA, Courmayeur, ItalySingles (first round): Allyson Riske (US) bt Ankita Raina 6-1, 6-1.Qualifying singles (second and final round): Martina Di Giuseppe (Ita)bt Ankita Raina 6-3, 6-4; First round: Ankita Raina bt Rosalie van derHoek (Ned) 6-2, 6-1.Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Eri Hozumi (Jpn) & Shuai Zhang (Chn) btRosalie van der HOek (Ned) & Ankita Raina 6-3, 1-1 (retired). Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :