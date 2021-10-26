Tennis

Bopanna and Shapovalov advance to doubles quarters in St. Petersburg Open

In the WTA event in Italy, Ankita Raina made the main draw as a lucky loser and was beaten 6-1, 6-1 in the first round by Allyson Riske of the US.

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 26 October, 2021 20:58 IST

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Bopanna and Shapovalov knocked out the second seeded Raven Klaasen and Ben McLachlan in the doubles pre-quarterfinals   -  Getty Images

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 26 October, 2021 20:58 IST

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Denis Shapovalov knocked out the second seeded Raven Klaasen and Ben McLachlan in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $932,370 St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in Russia.

READ: Berrettini becomes sixth player to seal ATP Finals spot

In the WTA event in Italy, Ankita Raina made the main draw as a lucky loser and was beaten 6-1, 6-1 in the first round by Allyson Riske of the US.

The results

$932,370 ATP, St. Petersburg, Russia
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna bt
Raven Klaasen (RSA) & Ben McLachlan (Jpn) 7-5, 6-4.

WTA, Courmayeur, Italy
Singles (first round): Allyson Riske (US) bt Ankita Raina 6-1, 6-1.
Qualifying singles (second and final round): Martina Di Giuseppe (Ita)
bt Ankita Raina 6-3, 6-4; First round: Ankita Raina bt Rosalie van der
Hoek (Ned) 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Eri Hozumi (Jpn) & Shuai Zhang (Chn) bt
Rosalie van der HOek (Ned) & Ankita Raina 6-3, 1-1 (retired).

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :