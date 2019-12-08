Star-studded Indian Oil Corporation favourite for PSPB inter-unit title

Packed with the leading players of the country such as Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Divij Sharan, apart from Riya Bhatia, Prarthana Thombare and Mahak Jain, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) looks set to dominate the 39th edition of the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) inter-unit tennis tournament to be held at the DLTA Complex here from December 9 to 13.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has the country’s best woman player, Ankita Raina, fresh from her double crown in the $25,000 ITF women’s tournament in Solapur, but does not look to have a second woman player to compete for the team in the current tournament.

ONGC features the likes of Vishnu Vardhan, VM Ranjeet and Vijay Kannan for the men’s event. Yuki Bhambri is also part of the squad, but might not play as he continues to to recover from a leg injury.



The Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) will have two strong players in Saketh Myneni and Vijay Sundar Prashanth. The women’s team has four-time national champion Prerna Bhambri and Snehadevi Reddy.



Engineers India Limited (EIL), Oil India Limited (OIL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will be the other teams in the fray. Host Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has only nominated the veteran players.



The competition will open with the men’s team quarterfinals between EIL and OIL, apart from ONGC and HPCL on Monday. Indian Oil and GAIL have been given bye and will play the semifinals directly.