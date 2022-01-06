Tennis Tennis Britain, Russia win ATP Cup matches in doubles deciders Britain stages a come-from-behind win in the decisive doubles to complete a 2-1 victory over the United States and keep its hopes alive of a semifinal spot at the ATP Cup. AP SYDNEY 06 January, 2022 13:58 IST Jamie Murray lifts Cameron Norrie after winning their match against the United States’ Taylor Fritz and John Isner, in Sydney on Thursday. - AP AP SYDNEY 06 January, 2022 13:58 IST Britain staged a come-from-behind win in the decisive doubles to complete a 2-1 victory over the United States and keep its hopes alive of a semifinal spot at the ATP Cup.Jamie Murray and Dan Evans rallied from a set and a service break down to beat Americans Taylor Fritz and John Isner 6-7 (3), 7-5, 10-8. In Thursday's other day match, defending champion Russia beat Italy 2-1 to advance to the semifinals unbeaten.Britain’s progression hinged on the outcome of the Group C night match between Canada and Germany.“We were just hustling and we kept trying to get the ball back in play and start using our skills after that,” Murray said. “At 4-2 we got a bit of momentum and came down to a tiebreak which is what it comes down to on a doubles court so many times.”Russia beats ItalyDaniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin also stepped up for Russia, overcoming Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner 7-5, 4-6, 10-5 to clinch the victory over Italy.ALSO READ - Nadal makes Tour singles return with win over Berankis in MelbourneRussia will play the winner of Group C in the semifinals on Saturday.Sinner gave Italy the early lead with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over Safiullin, but No. 2-ranked Medvedev levelled the contest with a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4 win over Berrettini.“The first set I was in control and it’s tricky because you think that things will continue to go your way but that’s not the case when you’re up against a top 10 player,” Medvedev said. “I made some bad decisions in the second set so I tried to learn from that in the third. I served well throughout the match and that helped me.”Spain and Poland, also both 3-0, will meet on Friday for a spot in Sunday’s final. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :