Italy’s Camila Giorgi won the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career on Sunday after beating Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-2 in the Merida Open final.

Giorgi trailed 0-2 before reeling off six straight games in the final set to win the match. She now leads the head-to-head 3-1 against Peterson.

Camila Giorgi halts Peterson, 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-2 to win the @WTAMeridaOpen 🏆#MéridaOpenAkronpic.twitter.com/0FeNF5Yrvz — wta (@WTA) February 27, 2023

Giorgi had last won a title at the WTA1000 event in Montreal in 2021. Her other titles came at 2015 ‘s-Hertogenbosch and 2018 Linz.

She reached the final without dropping a set. In the final. she fired 40 winners to Peterson’s 22.

Caty McNally and Diane Parry defeated Wang Xinyu and Wu Fang-hsien 6-0, 7-5 in one hour and 12 minutes to claim the doubles title. McNally and Parry easily claimed 15 of 16 first-service points in the opening set and did not encounter a break point.

McNally clinched her seventh WTA doubles title. The American player also advanced to her second WTA singles semifinal. For 20-year-old Frenchwoman Parry, it is her first-ever WTA doubles title.