Tennis Tennis Canada outlasts Russia to book historic Davis Cup final berth A pulsating tie went the way of Canada, which defeated Russia to ensure it will contest the Davis Cup final for the first time ever. Peter Hanson 24 November, 2019 00:00 IST Canada celebrates after beating Russia in the Davis Cup semifinal. - Getty Images Canada won a thrilling tie against Russia to seal a place in the Davis Cup final for the first time on Saturday.Russia prevailed in a deciding doubles tie-break in an epic contest with Serbia a day earlier but was unable to repeat the trick as Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil made history for Canada.The duo secured a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) triumph over Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov in Madrid, despite Pospisil having received treatment on a shoulder injury prior to the final set.It marked the culmination of a memorable tussle, in which Russia struck first when Rublev earned a fourth singles victory of the week with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Pospisil.That meant Shapovalov had to defeat Khachanov to keep Canada's hopes alive and things were not looking good when the Russian raced into a 4-1 lead.Shapovalov rallied brilliantly to take the opener, but succumbed when serving to stay in the second at 5-4 down.A tense decider went the way of Shapovalov, who celebrated a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory in a match featuring 73 unforced errors.Spain or Great Britain, which contest the other last-four tie, awaits in the final.