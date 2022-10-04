Tennis

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz loses to David Goffin in Astana Open

US Open champion Alcaraz suffered his first straight-set defeat since November last year as Goffin made the most of his second chance as a lucky loser.

04 October, 2022
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo during a Davis Cup match on September 18, 2022.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo during a Davis Cup match on September 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World number one Carlos Alcaraz crashed out in the first round of the Astana Open on Tuesday, losing 7-5, 6-3 to Belgium’s David Goffin.

US Open champion Alcaraz suffered his first straight-set defeat since November last year as Goffin made the most of his second chance as a lucky loser.

Alcaraz, 19, was playing his first ATP tournament since his victory in New York that saw him become the youngest ever world number one.

He played in last month’s Davis Cup, winning one of his two singles rubbers as Spain claimed a place in the quarter-finals.

Goffin only earned a spot in the main draw after the withdrawal of Danish teenager Holger Rune. He will play Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the last 16.

