French Open 2024: Want to put my name on list of Spanish players who won at Roland Garros, says Alcaraz after reaching final

Alcaraz came out on top against Jannik Sinner, beating the Italian 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, and is excited by the prospect of emulating his heroes such as Rafael Nadal, Carlos Moya and coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 09:20 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action against Italy’s Jannik Sinner during the French Open semifinals at Roland Garros on Friday in Paris.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action against Italy’s Jannik Sinner during the French Open semifinals at Roland Garros on Friday in Paris. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action against Italy’s Jannik Sinner during the French Open semifinals at Roland Garros on Friday in Paris. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Carlos Alcaraz reached the French Open final for the first time on Friday, a competition very close to his heart, and wants to add his name to the list of Spanish players who have won at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz came out on top against second seed Jannik Sinner, beating the Italian 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, and is excited by the prospect of emulating his heroes.

“Well, I have a special feeling to this tournament, because I remember when I finished school I’m running to my home just to put the TV on and watch the matches here in the French Open,” Alcaraz told reporters.

“Of course, Rafa Nadal dominating this tournament for, let’s say, 14, 15 years. It’s something unbelievable.

“I wanted to put my name on that list of the Spanish players who won this tournament. Not only Rafa. (Juan Carlos) Ferrero, (Carlos) Moya, (Albert) Costa, a lot of Spanish players, legends from our sport that won this tournament.

“I really want to put my name on that list, as well.”

READ | Zverev downs ailing Ruud, sets up final with Alcaraz at Roland Garros

Alcaraz also wants to be a player able to win on any surface, having already tasted success on the grass of Wimbledon and the hard courts at the US Open.

“Well, I always wanted to be one of the best players in the world. If I want to be one of the best players in the world, I have to be a good player in every surface, like Roger (Federer) did, Novak (Djokovic), Rafa, (Andy) Murray,” he said.

“The best players in the world had success in every surface.

“So I consider myself a player who adapts very well his style in every surface. And, well, I grew up playing on clay but I feel more comfortable playing on hard court, for example.

“I think my game suits very well to the clay, to clay season, to the clay court, as well. So I just wanted to be a good player in every surface.”

The Spaniard became the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam final on all three surfaces, a fact he was aware of immediately after his semifinal success, but prefers to focus on what is to come.

“Yeah, I knew that. I mean, I checked the phone after the win,” a smiling Alcaraz said.

“Honestly, before the final it’s something that I really don’t want to think about, but obviously that means that I’m playing good tennis on every surface, that is something that I really wanted to do when I started in the tour.” 

