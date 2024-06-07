MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Singles finalist Paolini into French Open doubles showpiece

Paolini and fellow Italian Sara Errani fought back from a set down to defeat Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 22:12 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Paolini, who will face red-hot favourite and reigning champion Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s singles final, is bidding to become the first woman to complete the singles-doubles double at the French Open since Barbora Krejcikova in 2021.
Paolini, who will face red-hot favourite and reigning champion Iga Swiatek in Saturday's singles final, is bidding to become the first woman to complete the singles-doubles double at the French Open since Barbora Krejcikova in 2021.
Paolini, who will face red-hot favourite and reigning champion Iga Swiatek in Saturday's singles final, is bidding to become the first woman to complete the singles-doubles double at the French Open since Barbora Krejcikova in 2021.

Jasmine Paolini continued her dream fortnight at Roland Garros by following up her singles semifinal victory by reaching the women’s doubles final on Friday.

Paolini and fellow Italian Sara Errani fought back from a set down to defeat Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

The 28-year-old Paolini had never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam in singles before this year.

ALSO READ: French Open: WTA calls for women getting better prime time slots for matches

This is the first time she has got further than the third round in doubles at a major.

Paolini, who will face red-hot favourite and reigning champion Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s singles final, is bidding to become the first woman to complete the singles-doubles double at the French Open since Barbora Krejcikova in 2021.

The Czech was the first since Mary Pierce in 2000.

Paolini and Errani will face either Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk or Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova in the doubles final.

