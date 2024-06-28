MagazineBuy Print

World Tennis League Season 3 to be held in Abu Dhabi in December

The four-day event, in its previous season, featured global tennis icons like Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 15:16 IST , Abu Dhabi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Aryna Sabalenka in action.
Aryna Sabalenka in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The third season of the World Tennis League (WTL) will be held from December 19 to 22 at the Etihad Arena here.

The four-day event, in its previous season, featured global tennis icons like Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina. The PBG Eagles, comprising Medvedev, Rublev, Mirra Andreeva and Sofia Kenin, emerged as the champions of the WTL last year.

The lineup of stars for this season will be announced later.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

