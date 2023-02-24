Tennis

Rio Open: Carlos Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fabio Fognini

The US Open champion’s next opponent will be Serbian Dusan Lajovic, who beat his compatriot Laslo Djere 6-2, 6-4.

Rio de Janeiro 24 February, 2023 09:47 IST
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz poses for photographs with a mascot after beating Mateus Alves at the ATP 500 Rio Open on February 22, 2023.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was far from his best against veteran Fabio Fognini but managed to advance to the Rio Open quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Alcaraz overcame the 35-year-old Italian 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 in 2 hours, 47 minutes on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz is playing his second tournament since he was sidelined for four months due to a right leg injury.

The Spaniard won the Argentina Open title last Sunday having dropped only one set in the tournament.

In Rio, though, Alcaraz has been far less dominant against both rivals he has faced — No. 556 Mateus Alves, who Alcaraz beat 6-4 6-4, and No. 86 Fognini.

Alcaraz took a 3-0 lead over Fognini in the first set, but a run of unforced errors allowed the Italian to fight back and win in the tiebreaker.

In the third set, Alcaraz once again had a 3-0 advantage but saw the Italian recover and stage a comeback, but the teenager’s energy and strong forehands prevailed.

