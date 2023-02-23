Tennis

Dubai Tennis Championship: Krejcikova ends Sabalenka’s winning streak, reaches semifinals

World No.2 Sabalenka was on a 13-match winning streak which included title in Adelaide and her first Grand Slam crown in Melbourne.

Team Sportstar
23 February, 2023 23:07 IST
Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka in quarterfinals of the WTA1000 Dubai event on Thursday.

Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka in quarterfinals of the WTA1000 Dubai event on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

Barbora Krejcikova came from a set down to beat reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka 0-6, 7-6(2), 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the WTA1000 event in Dubai on Thursday.

Krejcikova handed Sabalenka her first loss of the 2023 season. World No.2 Sabalenka was on a 13-match winning streak which included title in Adelaide and her first Grand Slam crown in Melbourne.

Krejcikova will face third-seeded American Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. Pegula was due to face Krejcikova’s compatriot Karolina Muchova in her quarterfinal but she withdrew due to an abdominal injury.

The other semifinal will be between World No.1 Iga Swiatek and fifth-seeded American Coco Gauff. Like Pegula, Swiatek too got a walkover as Karolina Pliskova withdrew due to viral illness. Gauff defeated fellow American Madison Keys 6-2, 7-5 in their quarterfinal.

More to follow...

