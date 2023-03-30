Tennis

Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Petra Kvitova’s matches postponed after rain

Organisers waited four hours for the rain to stop at Hard Rock Stadium before deciding to abandon play for the evening.

AFP
Miami Gardens, United States 30 March, 2023 12:23 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Rain pours down during the Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 26, 2019.

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Rain pours down during the Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 26, 2019. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz’s Miami Open quarterfinal clash with American Taylor Fritz and Petra Kvitova’s last-eight meeting with Ekaterina Alexandrova were both postponed on Wednesday due to rain.

The matches are now likely to be slotted into Thursday’s programme at the joint ATP/WTA event.

Earlier Italian Jannik Sinner had a 6-3, 6-1 win over Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in their quarter-final.

In the women’s event, world number two Aryna Sabalenka suffered a straight sets loss to resurgent Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

