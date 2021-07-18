Tennis Tennis Carreno Busta wins in Hamburg for maiden ATP 500 title Spaniard Carreno Busta, 30, second seed in Germany, has now a career-high 17 victories on clay this season. AFP Hamburg 18 July, 2021 19:18 IST Former world number 10 Pablo Carreno Busta clinched his first ATP 500 title on Sunday: File Picture - AP AFP Hamburg 18 July, 2021 19:18 IST Former world number 10 Pablo Carreno Busta clinched his first ATP 500 title with Sunday's 6-2, 6-4 win over Filip Krajinovic, securing the Hamburg crown.Spaniard Carreno Busta, 30, second seed in Germany, has now a career-high 17 victories on clay this season and did not drop a set all week in the tournament.RELATED| Barbora Krejcikova wins Prague Open title Serbian Krajinovic, the sixth seed, lost in his first ATP final since 2019's Stockholm Open after surprising world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas in Friday's quarterfinal. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :