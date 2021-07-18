Carreno Busta wins in Hamburg for maiden ATP 500 title

Former world number 10 Pablo Carreno Busta clinched his first ATP 500 title with Sunday's 6-2, 6-4 win over Filip Krajinovic, securing the Hamburg crown.

Spaniard Carreno Busta, 30, second seed in Germany, has now a career-high 17 victories on clay this season and did not drop a set all week in the tournament.

Serbian Krajinovic, the sixth seed, lost in his first ATP final since 2019's Stockholm Open after surprising world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas in Friday's quarterfinal.