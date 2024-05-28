MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Two-time finalist Ruud makes winning start in quest for Roland Garros title

Ruud, a losing finalist in the previous two editions of the French Open, sealed his 6-3 6-4 6-3 win in just under two hours. 

Published : May 28, 2024 20:10 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Casper Ruud of Norway plays a backhand against Felipe Meligeni Alves of Brazil in the Men’s Singles first round match on Day Three of the 2024 French Open.
Casper Ruud of Norway plays a backhand against Felipe Meligeni Alves of Brazil in the Men’s Singles first round match on Day Three of the 2024 French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Casper Ruud of Norway plays a backhand against Felipe Meligeni Alves of Brazil in the Men’s Singles first round match on Day Three of the 2024 French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud eased past Brazilian qualifier Felipe Alves in straight sets on Tuesday as he launched a renewed bid for a maiden title in Paris.

Fresh from his win in Geneva last week the world number seven and three-time Grand Slam finalist looked confident on the Paris clay, serving close to 90% first serves.

Ruud, a losing finalist in the previous two editions of the French Open, earned three break points at 3-2 and more on the Brazilian’s next service game before snatching a break on his seventh opportunity to go 5-3 up and bag the first set.

Alves had matched Ruud’s power game for about an hour but gradually the mistakes piled up as Ruud did not give a single break point away in the entire second set.

Another early break in the third saw Ruud firmly in the driving seat and the 25-year-old sealed his 6-3 6-4 6-3 win in just under two hours. 

Related Topics

French Open 2024 /

Grand Slam /

ATP /

Casper Ruud

